Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For GCC Leaders, Reps.
Date
12/1/2024 8:03:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a luncheon on Sunday in honor of GCC leaders and representatives during the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council, hosted by Kuwait. (end)
ahm
MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943297
