Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For GCC Leaders, Reps.


12/1/2024 8:03:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a luncheon on Sunday in honor of GCC leaders and representatives during the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council, hosted by Kuwait. (end)
