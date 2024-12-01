Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For GCC Leaders, Reps.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber held a luncheon on Sunday in honor of GCC leaders and representatives during the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council, hosted by Kuwait. (end) ahm

