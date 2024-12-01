Turkish foreign minister talks about improvements in Syria with Iraqi colleague

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a phone call with Iraq's top diplomat Fuad Hussein about the latest condition in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources stated on Sunday.



Both ministers addressed the improvements in Syria, the sources mentioned.



Clashes broke out on November 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.



Over the past week, the anti-regime armed groups have made swift advances from the western countryside toward the city center, securing much of it by Saturday.



On Saturday, the armed groups captured the town of Khan Shaykhun, gaining full control over Idlib.



Meanwhile, the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an operation to thwart the PKK/YPG terror group’s efforts to establish a corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, according to security sources.

