British transport minister quits position over fraud scandal

(MENAFN) British Louise Haigh resigned after it was revealed that she had pleaded guilty to fraud by misrepresentation in 2014. Haigh, who became shadow transport secretary for the Labour Party in 2021 and later joined Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s cabinet following the party's victory earlier this year, tendered her resignation in a letter to Starmer, stating that the issue would distract from the government's work. Starmer expressed gratitude for her contributions and acknowledged that she still has much to offer in the future.



The resignation came after Sky News and The Times of London reported details of her past conviction. The incident occurred when Haigh was employed at the insurance company Aviva, prior to her political career. Aviva conducted an internal investigation after Haigh reported several work phones as lost or stolen. The charge stemmed from a phone she had mistakenly claimed was stolen in 2013, which was later found to be switched on. She pleaded guilty on her solicitor's advice, maintaining that it was a genuine mistake and no gain was made. Magistrates imposed the lightest penalty, a conditional discharge, and the conviction has since been removed from her record. Haigh had informed Starmer of the matter but had kept it private until now.



Haigh has represented Sheffield as a Member of Parliament since 2015 and has held several positions within the Labour Party, including shadow policing minister and shadow Northern Ireland secretary. She has previously criticized politicians with legal issues, notably calling for Boris Johnson's resignation in 2022 following the scandal involving parties during the Covid-19 lockdown.

