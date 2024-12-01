Pro-Palestine demonstrators disturb Thanksgiving parade

(MENAFN) Several pro-Palestinian activists were arrested on Thanksgiving Day after briefly disrupting the parade in New York. The demonstrators, who wore face masks and disposable raincoats, blocked a giant Ronald McDonald balloon on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan. They chanted “Free Palestine,” waved Palestinian flags, and unfurled a large banner with messages such as “Do not celebrate genocide,” “Land back,” and “Arms embargo now!” The protest caused the parade to stop for approximately five minutes before the intervened.



A total of 25 people were arrested without incident, according to the New York Police Department. However, the New York Post reported that at least one protester struggled with officers during the arrest, and some demonstrators were reportedly handled roughly, being pushed onto the asphalt before being handcuffed. One officer was quoted as saying, "There are times and places to peacefully protest, but not the Thanksgiving Day parade. This is a day for families to enjoy and not be interrupted by these a**holes."



The activists are calling for an end to the Israeli military operation in Gaza, which began after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. Since then, over 44,000 Palestinians have been killed, and many others have been injured, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations during the parade also took place last year, resulting in around 40 arrests.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943245