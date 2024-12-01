Church chief assures that Christians ‘don’t fear the end of the world’

(MENAFN) Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has emphasized that Christians should not be swayed by apocalyptic fears or speculations about nuclear war, as these concerns do not align with spiritual values. Speaking at the World Russian People’s Council in Moscow, he stated that Christians are not afraid of the so-called "end of the world," but instead await the return of the Lord Jesus, who will destroy evil and judge all nations.



However, Kirill urged believers not to be passive, as he warned that those who lose spiritual peace are more easily manipulated. He stressed that humanity’s "enemy" aims to create confusion and anxiety, weakening people's courage and will.



Amid growing public fears that the Ukraine conflict could escalate into a nuclear war, Kirill's remarks reflect Russia’s view that its mission is to resist evil and uphold high moral ideals. Russia has blamed Western countries for escalating the conflict by supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons, such as long-range missiles, which have been used to strike deep into Russian territory.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has also condemned these actions, describing the Ukraine conflict as a US-led proxy war, which he believes aims to achieve a "strategic defeat" of Russia. Recently, Putin revised Russia's nuclear doctrine to allow for nuclear retaliation in response to conventional attacks by non-nuclear states backed by nuclear powers.

