European Investment Bank funds €1B (USD1.05B) for Spain's solar, wind energy developments

(MENAFN) The European Bank (EIB) and Spanish firm Naturgy inked a €1 billion (USD 1.05 billion) agreement to finance projects of new solar and onshore wind power plants, as well as to enhance and renovate current sites into hybrid energy facilities in Spain, the bank declared on Friday.



This is projected to add 2.3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity to Spain, funding the nation’s energy transition, the EIB stated in a statement.



Once accomplished, the development is expected to produce enough green energy to power more than 1.15 million houses yearly.



EIB Director General and Chief of EU Lending and Advisory Jean-Christophe Laloux stated that this agreement 'reflects the EIB's strong commitment to supporting Europe's energy transition.'



Head Executive of Naturgy Francisco Reynes stated that the deal 'demonstrates and validates our commitment to the energy transition and to advancing the decarbonization of the Spanish economy.'

