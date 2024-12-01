European Investment Bank funds €1B (USD1.05B) for Spain's solar, wind energy developments
Date
12/1/2024 7:17:29 AM
(MENAFN) The European investment Bank (EIB) and Spanish energy firm Naturgy inked a €1 billion (USD 1.05 billion) agreement to finance projects of new solar and onshore wind power plants, as well as to enhance and renovate current sites into hybrid renewable energy facilities in Spain, the bank declared on Friday.
This is projected to add 2.3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity to Spain, funding the nation’s energy transition, the EIB stated in a statement.
Once accomplished, the development is expected to produce enough green energy to power more than 1.15 million houses yearly.
EIB Director General and Chief of EU Lending and Advisory Jean-Christophe Laloux stated that this agreement 'reflects the EIB's strong commitment to supporting Europe's energy transition.'
Head Executive of Naturgy Francisco Reynes stated that the deal 'demonstrates and validates our commitment to the energy transition and to advancing the decarbonization of the Spanish economy.'
MENAFN01122024000045016755ID1108943233
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.