Egypt: Al-Azhar University And ICRC Explore Similarities Between International Humanitarian Law And Islamic Sharia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The featured lectures and discussions on the protection of civilians and the humane of prisoners during armed conflicts, exploring these issues from both IHL and Islamic Sharia perspectives. The aim was to promote the universal acceptance of IHL and to highlight the humanitarian values and protective provisions enshrined in Islamic jurisprudence.

“Islam has always emphasized the importance of humanitarian principles, both in peace and in times of war. In the event of conflict, it prohibits aggression against others, except in response to an aggressor, and instructs its followers to refrain from cutting down trees, harming the elderly, women, or children, and to treat prisoners with dignity," stated Dr. Mahmoud Siddiq, Vice President of Al-Azhar University for Graduate Studies and Research, during the opening session of the seminar.

"Therefore, we see that there are significant similarities between the principles of IHL and the noble Islamic Sharia," he added.

Mr. Alfonso Verdu Perez, head of the ICRC delegation in Egypt, concurred, emphasizing the universality and significance of IHL.“At the ICRC we always remind that even wars have limits. These limits are defined by the IHL, a catalogue of principles born of the desire to limit suffering in wartime,” he stated in his opening remarks.“These principles serve as a bridge between war and peace, brutality and compassion, dehumanization and dignity,” he added.

He noted that the similarities between IHL and Islamic Sharia are not coincidental, but rather reflect universal values, and emphasized that respecting these values is more important today than ever before.

The seminar was attended by 70 students and 35 professors and faculty members from the Faculty of Sharia and Law, representing several governorates across Egypt.

It provided an opportunity for ICRC experts, as well as Al-Azhar scholars and students, to exchange knowledge on the shared principles between these two legal frameworks, both of which aim to preserve human dignity in armed conflicts.

The seminar is part of the ICRC Egypt delegation's ongoing collaboration with Al-Azhar and is also part of the broader dialogue the ICRC maintains with Islamic intellectuals and academics worldwide, aimed at highlighting the common principles and values that apply to all of humanity.

