(MENAFN) Dmitry Litvin, an aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, has criticized the United States for urging Ukraine to lower its conscription age to 18, arguing that it is unreasonable given the country's ongoing weapons shortages. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Litvin pointed out that while Washington pushes for more recruits, Ukraine struggles with delays in receiving promised military equipment, leaving already mobilized without the necessary weapons. He emphasized that it doesn’t make sense to draft younger soldiers when logistical issues are hindering Ukraine's ability to arm its current troops.



The comments come after reports that US officials are concerned about Ukraine’s manpower shortages and battlefield losses, particularly in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces are reportedly making steady advances. Litvin, who joined Zelensky's team in September, argued that Ukraine cannot make up for these logistical delays by recruiting younger soldiers. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the Ukrainian government, labeling its actions as "criminal" and asserting that the Ukrainian authorities had no right to send people to die in the conflict. He also maintained that Russia's troops are fighting for their homeland, and no amount of foreign weapons support will change the situation on the battlefield.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943212