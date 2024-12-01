EU desires Ukraine to prevail in its conflict against Russia

(MENAFN) The European Union desires Ukraine to win in its war against Russian violence and will do whatever it costs for that, no matter what.



EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas posted this on X as she arrived in Kyiv on her initial day in office along with European Council Leader Antonio Costa and European Official for Enlargement Marta Kos.



"It is a privilege to be in Kyiv alongside European Council President Costa and Commissioner Kos. In my first visit since taking up office, my message is clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war. We will do whatever it takes for that," she stated.



The new European Council Leader, Antonio Costa, EU High Ambassador for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as well as the entire new European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen, formally took office on December 1, 2024.

