France responds to Chad's conclusion to finish military collaboration

The French Foreign stated Friday it had "taken note" of Chad's conclusion to finish a deal with Paris to deepen the collaboration in security and defense among both countries.



Chad, which currently welcomes nearly 1,000 French militaries, declared it ended the deal with France on Thursday.



“For nearly two years France has been thinking about the reconfiguration of its military postures in Africa,” the Foreign Ministry sated in a statement, further noting that “in this context a close dialogue is being conducted with the Chadian authorities, who expressed their wish to see the security and defense partnership redefined.”



Chad’s Foreign Ministry stated that the conclusion was told by the nation’s willingness to redefine its strategic collaborations.



“The Government of the Republic of Chad informs national and international opinion of its decision to terminate the defense cooperation agreement signed with the French Republic,” a statement made by the Foreign Ministry stated.

