Hamas reportedly informs international mediators that it is ready to negotiate ceasefire with Israel

(MENAFN) Hamas has reportedly informed international mediators that it is ready to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel, following the announcement of a US-brokered truce in Lebanon. This ceasefire agreement involves the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon within 60 days and the deployment of the Lebanese along the border previously controlled by Hezbollah.



Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri expressed appreciation for the truce, emphasizing that it could lead to a similar agreement to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He added that while Hamas remains flexible and eager to negotiate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems uninterested in pursuing a ceasefire. An unnamed Hamas official confirmed to AFP that Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar have been informed of Hamas' willingness to engage in ceasefire discussions and a potential prisoner exchange.



Netanyahu, on the other hand, framed the Lebanon truce as a strategic move to isolate Hamas and increase pressure on Gaza. He stated that with Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left without external support. Israeli hardliners within Netanyahu's cabinet, including Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, oppose any ceasefire and advocate for the full occupation of Gaza. The conflict began after Hamas' October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 Israelis.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943175