Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Clinches First Title Since July 2022; Treesa-Gayatri Bag Women's Doubles Accolade

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 1 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu bagged her first title after more than two years as she defeated China's Wu Luo Yu in the Syed Modi International women's singles summit clash on Sunday.

Sindhu, who was struggling since the start of 2024, outclassed her opponent 21-14, 21-16 in the 47-minute encounter to add the third trophy to her name. She had earlier won the tournament in 2017 and 2022.

The former world champion last won a title at the Singapore Open in July 2022. In the ongoing 2024 season, she only featured in the Malaysia Masters Super 500 final before ending her title drought in Lucknow.

In women's doubles, the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand celebrated a remarkable achievement by claiming their maiden Super 300 title. They secured a commanding 21-18, 21-11 win over China's Bao Li Jing and Li Qian, becoming the first Indian women's doubles team to win this tournament. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri, who finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition, went one step further this year.

In men's doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K displayed great resilience in the final but narrowly lost to China's Huang Di and Liu Yang with a scoreline of 14-21, 21-19, 17-21 in a grueling 71-minute match.

Meanwhile, in mixed doubles, fifth-seeded Tanisha Castro and Dhruv Kapila started strong, winning the first game, but eventually succumbed 21-18, 14-21, 8-21 to Thailand's sixth-seeded pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.