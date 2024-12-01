Palestinian Prisoners' Club highlights severe escalation of crimes against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club highlighted the severe escalation of crimes against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, describing it as an unprecedented form of genocide. The ongoing systematic abuse, including torture, starvation, denial of medical care, and sexual assaults, has intensified since the beginning of the Israeli offensive against Gaza. These abuses have already led to the martyrdom of 45 prisoners, with many more suffering under deplorable conditions.



The Prisoners' Club emphasized that the situation is particularly dire for prisoners serving long sentences, the sick, and those detained for over a year. Medical neglect and the deliberate spread of diseases among detainees have worsened their health, with those who once managed to endure harsh conditions now unable to survive the escalating crimes.



Acknowledging the international solidarity on the issue, the Prisoners' Club praised global advocates for Palestinian rights, despite immense pressure from some international powers supporting the occupation. The Club reaffirmed its commitment to the global human rights and legal struggle aimed at holding Israeli leaders accountable for their war crimes. It also urged Palestinians in the West Bank to participate in solidarity actions for Gaza and those imprisoned by the occupation on December 1, 2024.

