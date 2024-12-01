Armed factions in northern Syria announce their capture of significant landmarks in Aleppo

(MENAFN) On Saturday, armed factions in northern Syria announced their capture of significant landmarks in Aleppo, including the Umayyad Mosque, the Citadel of Aleppo, and Abdullah Al-Jabri Square in the city center. These gains marked a major escalation in the conflict, as Syrian opposition forces took control of around 70% of the city.



The military situation in Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city and an economic hub, saw rapid developments as opposition groups entered multiple neighborhoods. As a result, the Syrian decided to close Aleppo's airport and cancel all flights.



The opposition also confirmed their control over key neighborhoods such as Al-Shaar, Al-Fardous, Bab Al-Nairab, and Al-Maysar in central, eastern, and southern Aleppo. In response, a curfew was imposed in the city to ensure civilian safety.



Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, noted that the opposition, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured several western and southwestern neighborhoods of Aleppo, achieving in hours what the Syrian government forces had struggled to control for months. This offensive also saw the opposition seize 65 towns, including the strategic town of Saraqeb, which controls major roadways connecting Aleppo, Latakia, and Damascus.

