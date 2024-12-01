Israeli airstrikes kill 10 Palestinians, several others were injured

(MENAFN) On Saturday, 10 Palestinians were killed and several others in an Israeli that targeted a house in the Abu Iskandar area of Radwan, north-west of Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera Net. Medical sources confirmed that an Israeli aircraft bombed the house, and Civil Defense teams are actively searching for survivors among the rubble.



The previous day, Israeli shelling in Gaza's Rimal neighborhood resulted in the deaths of three people, including a woman and a child, with several others injured or missing. In the Zeitoun neighborhood, ambulance teams recovered more from another airstrike.



Meanwhile, in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, Israeli forces have been bombing buildings, and residents of Beit Lahiya are calling for help as they face extreme food shortages, with Israeli forces preventing the entry of essential supplies. In Rafah, southern Gaza, Israeli forces have also destroyed residential buildings.



Civil Defense teams are facing immense challenges due to the suspension of their services in key areas like Gaza City and Rafah, and the targeting of their crews in the Olive neighborhood. Additionally, in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, two children and a woman were killed in a stampede outside a bakery as thousands of residents scramble for scarce food supplies, amid ongoing shortages of flour and other necessities.



Since Israel's aggression began on October 7, 2023, and with U.S. support, more than 149,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, many of them women and children. Thousands are still missing, and the region is facing severe famine and destruction. Despite international condemnation, Israel has continued its operations, disregarding arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

