Mainland Slams US Arms Sales To Taiwan, Warns Of Grave Consequences: Spokesperson

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 1 (IANS) A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday slammed US arms sales to Taiwan and strongly condemned its attempt to weaponise the region.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the US announcement of approving 385 million US dollars of arms sales to Taiwan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chen also criticised the Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan, stating that paying "protection fees" would bring Taiwan no security, only self-destruction.

"Stop soliciting US support for 'Taiwan independence' as such efforts are doomed to fail," he added.

Chen said that the US move is simply inconsistent with the US leaders' commitment to not supporting "Taiwan independence" and seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982.

The spokesperson called on the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan. "Don't ever underestimate China's determination to take strong and resolute countermeasures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.