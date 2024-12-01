Former U.S. communications, IT professional gets sentenced to four years in prison

(MENAFN) A former U.S. communications and IT professional, Peng Li, has been sentenced to four years in prison for spying for China. The 59-year-old Florida resident confessed to supplying sensitive information to China's of State Security (MSS) for over a decade.



Li, originally from China, had worked for prominent U.S. companies such as Verizon and Infosys. Since 2012, he had served as an intermediary for the MSS, gathering and sharing critical data, including information about Chinese dissidents, democracy supporters, Falun Gong practitioners, corporate operations, cybersecurity training, hacking incidents, and U.S. NGOs.



Li used anonymous channels to communicate with MSS officials and visited China for direct meetings. In addition to his prison sentence, he was fined $250,000 and will undergo three years of stringent supervision after his release.



This case underscores the persistent risk of Chinese espionage, particularly in the U.S. technology and telecommunications sectors. The U.S. government has expressed increasing concern about Chinese cyber espionage infiltrating major U.S. internet providers. The broader issue of intellectual property theft by China has led to significant job losses and economic damage, further highlighting the urgent need to protect sensitive data in both public and private sectors.

