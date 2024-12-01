Mehbooba Calls For United Fight To Counter Polarization

“The situation in the country is not good. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, (B R) Ambedkar made this country home for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. Gandhi even sacrificed his life for it,” she said.

“However, people are being pitted against each other (on the basis of religion) and I am afraid we are being pushed towards the 1947-like situation,” Mehbooba, a former chief minister, said addressing a gathering of party workers here.

Attacking BJP, she said the government has failed to provide jobs, education, good hospitals and roads to the people and is diverting the attention of the people by targeting mosques on the pretext of finding temples beneath.

“This is exactly what is happening in the country. Four innocent youth were recently killed in Sambhal (UP) but who will speak for them. Anyone doing so will be put in jail like Umar Khalid who is behind the bars for the last four years. In the prevailing conditions, there is no one to listen,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP leader referred to a petition claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built over a Shiva temple and said people of different faiths including Hindus and Sikhs visit the 800-year-old shrine which is a glaring example of 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture.

“They also want to dig up this shrine in search of a temple... For how long will this continue?” she said.

The PDP president said the people have to stand up to counter this otherwise what is the difference between Bangladesh and our country.

“Our Hindu brothers are facing oppression in Bangladesh but if we do the same thing with minorities here (in India), then what is the difference? We have such a great country, known by the world over for its secular character,” she said.

Mehbooba said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who helped Bangladesh to achieve independence.

“Majority of Hindus in our country are secular and I have no doubt about this. We have to stand up to counter this emerging situation as we have to live together and there is no other way,” she said.

She also referred to the recent assembly results in the country and said“there is something wrong somewhere.”

One state was left deliberately so that the opposition cannot talk (on the fraud) and there is no doubt on it. Election commission is silent on the sharp rise in the poll percentage after the end of voting, she said.

The voting stops at 6 pm and we have 58 percent polling, which increases to 68 percent within the next three hours and becomes 70 percent before the start of counting, Mehbooba said.

Praising Jammu for its secular character, the PDP president said people of all religions could be seen moving around and living in communal harmony unlike in Kashmir where mostly people belonging to one community are around or the security forces.

“Jammu people have much more responsibility today, even if they had voted for one party (BJP) in the assembly elections to safeguard brotherhood and communal harmony,” she said.

Seeking support of the people for her party candidates during the panchayat and urban local body elections likely to be held next year, Mehbooba said J&K is run by half governments which is not a good thing for any region.

“On one hand there is the NC-Congress government and on the other BJP which is ruling through Lt Governor. People should support the PDP in the upcoming elections to allow us to serve you better,” she said.

