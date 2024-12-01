عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No Change In Migrant Status Of Kashmiri Pandit Women Marrying Non-Migrants: J&K HC

No Change In Migrant Status Of Kashmiri Pandit Women Marrying Non-Migrants: J&K HC


12/1/2024 6:21:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has observed that there will be no change in the migrant status of Kashmiri Pandit women even if they marry non-migrants, upholding a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order in favour of two women selected under PM employment package.

The two women - Seema Koul and Vishalni Koul - had moved the high court in 2018 after their provisional selection to the post of legal assistant in the department of disaster management relief, rehabilitation and re-construction under the PM package for Kashmiri migrants in December 1, 2017 forfeited on the ground that they have lost their migrant status having married non-migrant persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One question of public important that arises before this court is whether a woman who has been given a migrant status on account of the suffering endured by her and her family on account of which they were forced to leave their home and hearth in the Kashmir Valley..., could be discriminated and would stand to lose the said status only on account of fact that she had got married to a non-migrant?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Holding this would be going against the nature of human beings. Respondents herein, who are ladies and on account of no fault of theirs, had to leave their place of original residence in Kashmir Valley, cannot be expected to remain unmarried only to secure a job in the Kashmir Valley as a migrant,” a division bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Mohammad Yousuf Wani said in a seven-page order last month.

It is also reasonable to presume that because of the exodus, not every migrant woman would be in a position to find a match who himself was a migrant, it said.

Read Also Shops Of Kashmiri Pandits Demolished In Jammu; Sparks Protests, Condemnations How Many KPs Could Go Back To Kashmir, Asks Uddhav On PM's Article 370 Pitch

The court said in such a situation, to hold that the woman would lose her status as a migrant only because she, out of the natural urge of forming a family, had to marry a non-migrant on account of existing circumstances, would be grossly“discriminatory and militates” against the very concept of justice.

“This discrimination becomes even more brazen where a male migrant continues to remain a migrant notwithstanding the fact that he has married a non-migrant. Such a situation has arisen only on account of patriarchy that prevails in the human race. However, in matters relating to employment under the State/UT, such discrimination cannot be countenanced,” the court said, dismissing a writ petition filed by the Union Territory against the May 16 CAT order.

Nearly 4,000 Kashmiri migrant pandits are working in different departments in Kashmir after their selection under PM employment package, announced in 2008, having two major components – one pertaining to the provision of 6,000 jobs for the community youth and another pertaining to the provision of 6,000 accommodation units for the recruited employees.

Describing the tribunal order as“just and proper”, the court said the contention put forth by counsel for the appellant that there was non-disclosure of the fact that the respondents were married, is of no consequence.

“Undisputedly, the advertisement notice does not provide for cancellation of the candidature on account of non-disclosure or improper disclosure of facts/marital status. Further, the appellants have not been able to show how material injustice has taken place to those who could not get selected otherwise on account of such non-disclosure. Therefore, this argument is also rejected,” the bench said.

NATIONAL
JAMMU

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01122024000215011059ID1108943132


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search