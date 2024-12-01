Saudi Crown Prince Arrives In Kuwait For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Saudi and Prime Mohammad bin Salman and the accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Sunday to participate in the 45th GCC Summit to be held later on today.

Upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal the Saudi Crown Prince was received by the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He was also received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi and other senior officials.

Heading the honorary delegation is the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah.

The Saudi official delegation includes Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammad, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaid Al-Aiban, Minister of Finance Mohammad Al-Jadaan, Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser and other senior officials. (end)

