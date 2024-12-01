Williston Barracks / Crash, Arrest On Warrant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1008580

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 30, 2024 at approximately 2139 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Road

TOWN: Underhill

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Keanu Bradley - VonDiez

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATION:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right hand damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 30, 2024 at approximately 2139 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Mountain Road in Underhill. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Keanu Bradley-VonDiez (27) of Burlington. Investigation indicated VonDiez was travel west, descending down Mountain Road at a low speed when the vehicle began to slide on the snow and ice covered roadway. The vehicle subsequently slid off the roadway and overturned onto its side. VonDiez was transported by Richmond Rescue to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

VonDiez was found to have an active instate warrant stemming from failure to appear of a previous offense. Per the order of the warrant, VonDiez was ordered to be held without bail and transported to the Northwestern Correctional Facility. VonDiez is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 02, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: December 02, 2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED: Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

