Williston Barracks / Crash, Arrest On Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1008580
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 30, 2024 at approximately 2139 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Road
TOWN: Underhill
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Keanu Bradley - VonDiez
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VIOLATION:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right hand damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 30, 2024 at approximately 2139 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Mountain Road in Underhill. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Keanu Bradley-VonDiez (27) of Burlington. Investigation indicated VonDiez was travel west, descending down Mountain Road at a low speed when the vehicle began to slide on the snow and ice covered roadway. The vehicle subsequently slid off the roadway and overturned onto its side. VonDiez was transported by Richmond Rescue to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
VonDiez was found to have an active instate warrant stemming from failure to appear of a previous offense. Per the order of the warrant, VonDiez was ordered to be held without bail and transported to the Northwestern Correctional Facility. VonDiez is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 02, 2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: December 02, 2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED: Northwestern Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
