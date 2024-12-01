Ektaa R Kapoor Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Congratulates Him For Historic Win In Maharashtra Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) The team of the recently released theatrical movie 'The Sabarmati Report' met with BJP politician Devendra Fadnavis.

On Sunday, the producer of the movie and Padma Shri awardee Ektaa R Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of the team including Amul Mohan's meeting with Fadnavis.

She wrote in the caption,“Heartiest congratulations to Shri @devendra_fadnavis ji on your incredible victory in the Maharashtra state elections! Your leadership and vision have inspired so many, and this achievement is truly well-deserved. Thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement for #TheSabarmatiReport - it means a lot to us as we continue this journey. Grateful to have you with us”.

Owing to the vote share of BJP and their upper hand at the negotiation table in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Fadnavis is the strongest contender for the position of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) comprehensively won the Maharashtra Assembly Elections as it swept 230 out of 288 seats, a first since the Maharashtra of the 1980s.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of INC, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) won 46 seats in the Assembly elections of the state.

The Mahayuti is so far mum on the face of its CM as negotiations are still happening. The alliance is set to form the government on December 5 with the swearing ceremony of the state's Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, Vikrant Massey plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

The film was earlier declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.