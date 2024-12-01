Bahrain Crown Prince Expresses Pride In Advanced Kuwaiti-Bahraini Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- and Prime of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifah, expressed his pride in the advanced levels of Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations, and their joint keenness on developing them across a multitude of fields.

This came in the Crown Prince's statement upon arrival to Kuwait on behalf of Bahrain's King, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifah, to head the Bahraini delegation participating in the 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on Sunday.

The Crown Prince hailed the sturdy and long-lasting bilateral relations, and reiterated Bahrain's appreciation to efforts of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in boosting joint Gulf work, wishing the Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.

He also affirmed that the 45th Summit reflected the commitment of GCC member states in furthering joint Gulf work and stimulating efforts to achieve joint aspirations. (pickup previous)

