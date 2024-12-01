عربي


Three Killed, Seven Wounded As Russian Drone Attacks Minibus In Kherson

12/1/2024 5:12:27 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone, killing three civilians and injuring seven others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A terrible morning for Kherson. At about 08:15, Russian military personnel attacked public transport in the Dniprovskyi district with a UAV. Unfortunately, there are casualties. According to preliminary information, another terrorist attack by the enemy claimed the lives of three civilians. Further details are being clarified," the post reads.

Read also: Two killed, four injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Seven residents were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalized. Doctors are examining the injured and providing necessary care.

UkrinForm

