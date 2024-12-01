Three Killed, Seven Wounded As Russian Drone Attacks Minibus In Kherson
12/1/2024 5:12:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone, killing three civilians and injuring seven others.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A terrible morning for Kherson. At about 08:15, Russian military personnel attacked public transport in the Dniprovskyi district with a UAV. Unfortunately, there are casualties. According to preliminary information, another terrorist attack by the enemy claimed the lives of three civilians. Further details are being clarified," the post reads.
Seven residents were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalized. Doctors are examining the injured and providing necessary care.
