Russian Drone Debris Damages Houses, Apartment In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from downed Russian drones damaged three private houses, an apartment, several cars, and a garage across three districts in the Kyiv region.

Kyiv Regional Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues nighttime UAV on the Kyiv region. The air alert lasted over nine hours, during which air defense forces were active. Enemy targets were destroyed," Kravchenko said.

He said there were no casualties, and no critical or residential infrastructure was hit.

Emergency services are working to document the consequences of the attack, Kravchenko added.

On the night of November 30 to December 1, Ukrainian forces shot down 32 Russian drones and 45 others disappeared from radars due to likely electronic warfare interference.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service