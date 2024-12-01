UAE Vice Pres. Arrives In Kuwait For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Sunday to participate in the 45th GCC Summit to be held later on today.

Upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal Al-Nahyan was received by the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He was also received by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi and other senior officials.

Heading the honorary delegation is the Governor of Al-Farwaniya District Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah.

The UAE official delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohammad Al-Hussaini, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al-Mazrouei, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, Minister of Justice Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Investment Mohammad Al-Suwaidi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, Minister of State Khalifa Al-Marar and other senior officials. (end)

