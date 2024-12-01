Bahraini Crown Prince Arrives In Kuwait For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini and Prime Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and the accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Sunday to participate in the 45th GCC Summit to be held later on today.

Upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal Al-Khalifa was received by the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He was also received by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi and other senior officials.

Heading the honorary delegation is the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The Bahraini official delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman Al-Khalifa, Minister of Legal Affairs Yousef Khalaf, Minister of Health Dr. Jalela Hassan, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hamad Al-Malki, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Amna Al-Rumaihi, Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdullah Fakhro and other senior officials. (end)

ahm











MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943022