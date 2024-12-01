Rad AI Reporting Revolutionizes Radiology: 48% Increase In Efficiency At One Of The Nation's Largest Private Practices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-driven innovation increases radiograph efficiency by 48%, improves overall productivity by 25%, and alleviates radiologist fatigue

Radiology Associates of North Texas (RANT) , the largest private radiology practice in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, is transforming its operations with

Rad AI Reporting , achieving a 48% increase in radiograph reporting efficiency and a 25% increase in overall hourly RVU productivity. These impressive results highlight Rad AI's longstanding leadership in generative AI.

"It's incredible that Rad AI Reporting won AuntMinnie's 'Best New Radiology Software' recognition at last year's RSNA, and now, in 2024, we are already demonstrating transformational results as we deploy Rad AI Reporting to radiology groups nationwide," said Josh Duncan, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success. "The feedback and outcomes from RANT showcase why Rad AI Reporting is the fastest-commercialized software in radiology history."

RANT faced the challenge of rising imaging volumes and radiologist fatigue. They decided to replace their legacy reporting solution with Rad AI Reporting, a cutting-edge AI and cloud-native reporting solution. The use of Rad AI Reporting's unique generative AI features drastically reduced mental fatigue and improved operational outcomes.

"Rad AI has been a game-changer for RANT, delivering tools that revolutionize our workflow and improve radiologist satisfaction. It's not just an upgrade – it's a revolution in our workflow," said Dr. Nicholas Galante, Chief Medical Information Officer at RANT.

Rad AI Reporting builds on Rad AI's leadership in generative AI and track record of performant cloud-native modern radiology software to enable a "Speak Less, Say More" experience for radiologists, saving radiologists time and reducing cognitive load. Built from the ground up for speed, performance, and accuracy, Rad AI Reporting helps radiologists create more of the report automatically in the radiologist's style and language. In addition, Rad AI Reporting's open architecture enables seamless integration with imaging AI vendors and PACS companies.

48% Increase in Radiograph Reporting Efficiency : RANT radiologists read significantly more radiographs per hour during demanding shifts.

25% Increase in Hourly RVU Productivity : Enhanced productivity at a major Level 1 trauma center. Reduced Mental Fatigue : Increased efficiency and productivity without increasing perceived mental effort.

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the leader in generative AI solutions for radiology, transforming the way radiologists work and improving patient care. The company's flagship product, Rad AI Reporting, streamlines radiology reporting with AI-driven technology and empowers radiologists to achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and satisfaction. Rad AI Impressions, the company's pioneering product, established Rad AI as an innovator in generative AI for radiology; as the first generative AI application to achieve widespread adoption in radiology, it is now trusted by thousands of U.S. radiologists. Rad AI Continuity, the most comprehensive solution of its kind, provides AI-driven patient follow-up.

Rad AI is the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company and has been recognized as one of the most promising healthcare AI companies by CB Insights (Digital Health 50, AI 100) and AuntMinnie (Best New Radiology Software of 2023, Best New Radiology Vendor of 2021). An Accenture report in December 2023 highlighted Rad AI as having the highest influence score and brand buzz of any private company in radiology, solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

