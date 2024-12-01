When The Phone Rings Episode 4: When And Where To Watch The Latest Hit K-Drama

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After Korean dramas like Marry You gained popularity in India, released its new mystery drama When The Phone Rings on 22 November.

Directed by Park Sang-woo and Wi Deuk-gyu, the series features Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin in lead roles.

Its first episode gained widespread popularity among K-Drama fans in India as well as the world. It is also being widely hailed by fans across social platforms.

People across the globe are now waiting for its Episode 4 to release.

When the Phone Rings: The Plot

The story of the K-Drama explores the lives of a politically connected husband and his estranged wife, a sign-language interpreter, who are drawn into a gripping mystery after receiving a chilling phone call.

Each twist exposes layers of betrayal, trust, and survival in a fractured marriage. New episodes air every Friday and Saturday.

When the Phone Rings Episode 4: When and Where to watch

Episode 4 of the When the Phone Rings has been released on 30 November and can be streamed on Netflix in India .

The show is based on the novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo. The drama explores themes of identity, endurance and love and it will resonate deeply with people who like to watch emotional plots.

It is being produced by Bon Factory and Baram Pictures and will have a total of 12 episodes.

On 8 May 2024, MBC announced that they had finalized the casting for the series and were starting the production. The show premiered on MBC TV and is available on Netflix to watch.

The series was planned by Kwon Sung-chang, written by Kim Ji-woon, who previously wrote Melancholia (2021) and Doctor John (2019). It is also co-directed by Park Sang-woo, who previously directed The Forbidden Marriage (2022–2023), and Wi Deuk-gyu.