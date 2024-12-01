Sunday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) fans have an exciting day ahead with numerous matches scheduled across various leagues and competitions. Here's a comprehensive list of today's key fixtures and where to watch them live.

Major League Soccer (MLS)

The day kicks off with the Western Final of the MLS :





00:00 AM: LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders (AppleTV+)







02:00 AM: Daegu FC vs Chungnam Asan (OneFootball)

04:00 AM: Seoul E-Land vs Jeonbuk Hyundai (OneFootball)





05:35 AM: Australia vs Brazil (Sportv)





08:15 AM: Utrecht vs PSV (Disney+)







08:30 AM: Udinese vs Genoa (Disney+)



11:00 AM: Torino vs Napoli (ESPN 2 and Disney+)



11:00 AM: Parma vs Lazio (Disney+)



14:00 PM: Fiorentina vs Internazionale (Disney+)

16:45 PM: Lecce vs Juventus (ESPN and Disney+)







10:30 AM: Chelse vs Aston Villa (ESPN and Disney+)



10:30 AM: Tottenham vs Fulham (ESPN 4 and Disney+)



10:30 AM: Manchester United vs Everton (Disney+)

13:00 PM: Liverpool vs Manchester City (ESPN and Disney+)







11:30 AM: Mainz vs Hoffenheim (Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball)

13:30 PM: Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Cultura and OneFootball)







10:00 AM: Villarreal vs Girona (Disney+)



12:15 PM: Real Madrid vs Getafe (Disney+)

17:00 PM: Real Sociedad vs Real Betis (Disney+)







13:00 PM: Lyon vs Nice (Youtube/@CazeTV)

16:45 PM: Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco (Youtube/@CazeTV)









16:00 PM: Flamengo vs Internacional (Globo and Premiere)





16:00 PM: Grêmio vs São Paulo (Globo (SP) and Premiere)



18:30 PM: Vitória vs Fortaleza (Sportv and Premiere)



18:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro (Sportv and Premiere)

18:30 PM: Athletico vs Fluminense (Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Amazon Prime Video (Cazé TV) and Rede Furacão)







09:00 AM: Fortaleza vs Apodi - Brazilian Futsal Championship Final (return leg) (Globo, Sportv, NSports and Youtube/@CBFSTV)



11:00 AM: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru - Indian Super League (OneFootball)

- 21:45 PM: Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata - Argentine Championship (ESPN 4 and Disney+)

22:00 PM: Tigres UANL vs Atlético San Luis - Liga MX (Disney+)



