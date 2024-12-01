Sunday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football fans have an exciting day ahead with numerous matches scheduled across various leagues and competitions. Here's a comprehensive list of today's key fixtures and where to watch them live.
Major League Soccer (MLS)
The day kicks off with the Western conference Final of the MLS :
00:00 AM: LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders (AppleTV+)
Korean K-League
Two playoff Promotion
matches are scheduled in the Korean K-League:
02:00 AM: Daegu FC vs Chungnam Asan (OneFootball)
04:00 AM: Seoul E-Land vs Jeonbuk Hyundai (OneFootball)
International Friendly
An exciting women's international friendly match is on the cards:
05:35 AM: Australia vs Brazil (Sportv)
European Leagues
Eredivisie
08:15 AM: Utrecht vs PSV (Disney+)
Serie A
Several Italian Serie A matches are scheduled throughout the day:
08:30 AM: Udinese vs Genoa (Disney+)
11:00 AM: Torino vs Napoli (ESPN 2 and Disney+)
11:00 AM: Parma vs Lazio (Disney+)
14:00 PM: Fiorentina vs Internazionale (Disney+)
16:45 PM: Lecce vs Juventus (ESPN and Disney+)
Premier League
The English Premier League features some high-profile matches:
10:30 AM: Chelse vs Aston Villa (ESPN and Disney+)
10:30 AM: Tottenham vs Fulham (ESPN 4 and Disney+)
10:30 AM: Manchester United vs Everton (Disney+)
13:00 PM: Liverpool vs Manchester City (ESPN and Disney+)
Bundesliga
German Bundesliga action includes:
11:30 AM: Mainz vs Hoffenheim (Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball)
13:30 PM: Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Cultura and OneFootball)
La Liga
Spanish La Liga matches for the day:
10:00 AM: Villarreal vs Girona (Disney+)
12:15 PM: Real Madrid vs Getafe (Disney+)
17:00 PM: Real Sociedad vs Real Betis (Disney+)
Ligue 1
French Ligue 1 offers two matches:
13:00 PM: Lyon vs Nice (Youtube/@CazeTV)
16:45 PM: Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco (Youtube/@CazeTV)
Brazilian Série A
The Brazilian Série A features several matches:
16:00 PM: Flamengo vs Internacional (Globo and Premiere)
16:00 PM: Grêmio vs São Paulo (Globo (SP) and Premiere)
18:30 PM: Vitória vs Fortaleza (Sportv and Premiere)
18:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro (Sportv and Premiere)
18:30 PM: Athletico vs Fluminense (Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Amazon Prime Video (Cazé TV) and Rede Furacão)
Other Notable Matches
09:00 AM: Fortaleza vs Apodi - Brazilian Futsal Championship Final (return leg) (Globo, Sportv, NSports and Youtube/@CBFSTV)
11:00 AM: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru - Indian Super League (OneFootball)
- 21:45 PM: Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata - Argentine Championship (ESPN 4 and Disney+)
22:00 PM: Tigres UANL vs Atlético San Luis - Liga MX (Disney+)
This list covers the major football games scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2024, along with their broadcast information. Enjoy the matches!
