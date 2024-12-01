Saudi Minister Of State And Cabinet Member Meets Qatari Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Saud, has met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

