Amir Heads To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Sunday morning, heading to the sisterly State of Kuwait to chair the State of Qatar's delegation to the 45th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), due to kick off in Kuwait City later in the day.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.

