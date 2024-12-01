7 Palestinians Martyred, Several Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven Palestinians were martyred and several others were early on Sunday in Israeli across the central and southern Gaza Strip.

According to local and medical sources, two children were martyred and others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a tent sheltering displaced people southwest of al-Mawasi region, the area allegedly designated as a safe zone by the Israeli southwest of Khan Younis, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Meantime, four Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli that hit al-Shabura refugee camp in the center of Rafah. Many of the victims were people who had been forced to flee their homes after Israeli military vehicles had invaded the city.

Additionally, a Palestinian was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a house in al-Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, WAFA added.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 2023 has so far resulted in at least 44,382 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 105,142 others injured. Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

