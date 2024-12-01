Pro-European protests in Georgia continue for 3rd day due to EU accession delay

(MENAFN) Protests in Georgia continued for a third day on Saturday, following Prime Irakli Kobakhidze’s decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. The demonstrators, frustrated with the delay, gathered in major cities such as Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Batumi, demanding immediate negotiations with the European Union. Thousands of people rallied in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, chanting anti-government slogans, while others gathered outside the state television station, First Channel, to express their concerns live.



The Georgian Security Service reported that some groups attempted to provoke violence during the protests, alleging that opposition leaders and civil society groups were trying to seize power by force. These accusations have added tension to an already volatile situation, with the protests gaining momentum in response to the government's decision.



Kobakhidze’s November 28 announcement cited interference from European politicians and the alleged misuse of EU funds as key reasons for delaying the EU accession negotiations. His decision has sparked outrage among many Georgians who view the move as a setback for the country's European integration aspirations.



The European Parliament had previously called for new parliamentary elections in Georgia, further intensifying the protests. The ongoing unrest reflects widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to EU relations and its commitment to democratic reforms.

