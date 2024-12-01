US monitors closely situation in Syria as tensions in northwest escalate

(MENAFN) The US is closely monitoring the situation in Syria, as stated by National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett. The statement criticized the Assad for refusing to participate in the process outlined in UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254. The US clarified that it had no involvement in the offensive led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group designated as a organization.



The US called for immediate de-escalation, protection of civilians and minority groups, and the initiation of a credible political process aimed at ending the Syrian civil war. It emphasized that the resolution of the conflict should align with UNSCR 2254. Additionally, the US reiterated its commitment to defending its personnel and military positions in Syria, which are vital to preventing the resurgence of ISIS (Daesh).



Fighting between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups began on November 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo province. By November 28, the armed groups had made significant progress, advancing toward the city center. By Saturday, they had taken control of Khan Shaykhun and subsequently seized control of all of Idlib.



This ongoing escalation in Syria highlights the complexities of the civil war and the geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict, with multiple actors involved in the fight for control of strategic areas.

MENAFN01122024000045015839ID1108942788