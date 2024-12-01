Trump Taps Father Of Son-In-Law As Ambassador To France
12/1/2024 4:00:21 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Dec 1 (IANS) US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law, to serve as the US ambassador to France.
"I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the US Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, and dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country and its interests," Trump said on his own social media platform, Truth Social, marking one of his first major ambassadorship picks on Saturday.
A major donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Kushner is the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, a privately held real estate company, reports Xinhua news agency.
He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of tax evasion and other crimes in 2004 but was granted a presidential pardon by Trump in December 2020.
Kushner's son Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to Trump during his first term, is the husband of Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter.
