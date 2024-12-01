Uihlein Lifts International Series Qatar Trophy At DGC To Secure Rankings Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: America's Peter Uihlein maintained his fine run under challenging conditions at the Doha Club (DGC), clinching the International Series Qatar title with an emphatic five-shot victory yesterday.

South Africa's Ian Snyman had taken first round lead before strong winds tested the golfers with Uihlein staying firm to seal his second crown in the $2.5m tournament. He won the International Series England in August by the sizeable margin of seven shots for his maiden title on the Asian Tour and The International Series.

The American shot a final round three-under-par 69 to finish on 16-under, a result that saw him move to number one on The International Series Rankings.

South African Charl Schwartzel secured second place after a 68, while his close friend and compatriot Louis Oosthuizen tied for third two shots back with Filipino Miguel Tabuena.

Oosthuizen fired a 71 and Tabuena a 70 – in the penultimate event of the season on the Asian Tour and The International Series.

FROM LEFT: Asian Tour Chief Operating Officer David Rollo, Qatar Golf Association (QGA) Deputy General Secretary Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Muhannadi, QGA President Hassan Nasser Al Naimi, International Series Qatar winner Peter Uihlein, QGA General Secretary Fahad Nasser Al Naimi, Head of the International Series Rahul Singh and QGA Board Member Mohammed Faisal Al Naimi pose for a group photo during the presentation.

American John Catlin tied for 19th after a 71 to wrap up the Asian Tour Order of Merit title with one event remaining, next week's US$5m PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Advisers. He is now second on The International Series Rankings having led for most of the year.

Uihlein's one-stroke lead at the start of the day became four at the turn. He was coasting before Schwartzel, playing three groups ahead, made a late charge with birdies on 16 and 17. Uihlein holed a clutch putt for par from 12-feet on 15 to leave the gap at three, and then birdied on 16 and 18 to put the icing on the cake.

It was an impressive finish considering the wind was up again and the greens were hard and fast.

He said:“Yeah, it was a good day and yesterday was good as well, it was a very solid weekend. I think I only missed a total of five greens for the weekend around here. When the wind is blowing, that's pretty good. Felt pretty solid, felt in control.

“The putt on 15 was nice, to get up and down there, and I got a nice break in the rough. It was funny, I tried to do a little different mindset for me this week, at least on the back nine. I kind of saw the board, and that I had like a four-shot lead, and I was basically just trying to play match play against the golf course and par was a good score. I felt like if I could beat the back nine, I was going to be in good position, so making those birdies at the end was kind of nice for my little mini goal.”

South African Dean Burmester (69), India's Anirban Lahiri (70), Eugenio Chacarra (71) from Spain, and Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai (72) were next best placed on eight under.

In the battle to retain playing rights for next year and finish in the top 65 on the Merit list Australian Jed Morgan was the big mover. He carded a 71 to finish joint 37th and move from 66th to 64th to ensure he is safe for the new season.