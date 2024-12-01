HMD Fusion goes live on Amazon during the Black Friday Sale, includes Two Smart Outfits at a special launch price of ₹15,999

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29th November 2024: HMD announces the first sale of the HMD Fusion. Designed with precision and packed with features, the HMD Fusion introduces game-changing “Smart Outfits” and advanced Gen2 reparability, offering users an unparalleled smartphone experience.

The HMD Fusion runs on Android 14, ensuring that users enjoy the latest features and security updates from Google. Priced at INR 17999 the HMD Fusion is available in Tech block concept and offers HMD Flashy Outfit Indigo, HMD Gaming Outfit complimentary. While the regular price is INR 17999, the introductory price is INR 15,999 for a limited period. HMD fusion is also Available on HMD

Key Highlights of HMD Fusion:

• Captivating Photography: The HMD Fusion boasts a 108MP dual main camera and 50MP front camera. Enhanced features like Night Mode 3.0, Flash Shot 2.0, gesture-based selfie control, and tone control provide exceptional low-light and portrait photography.

• Gaming Outfit: Offers enhanced gameplay controls, including physical buttons and joysticks.

• Flashy Outfit: Features a foldable RGB LED flash ring with 16 million colour combinations for stunning selfies.

• Second-Generation Reparability: HMD Fusion’s Gen2 reparability allows easy replacement of components like the display, battery, or charging port using a simple screwdriver, reducing e-waste and extending device lifespan.

• Seamless Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and virtual memory extension, the HMD Fusion ensures smooth multitasking and gaming.

• Immersive Visuals: The 6.56” HD+ HID display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers an engaging experience for streaming, gaming, and more.

• Long-Lasting Battery: A robust 5000mAh battery with over 800 charge cycles and an in-box 33W fast charger ensures uninterrupted usage.

• Software and Security: The HMD Fusion runs on Android 14 and comes with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

It is Available on Amazon.in and HMD.com. the sale starts on 29th Nov at 12 pm





