AMFI Participates in SEBI's "Bharat Ka Share Bazar" Pavilion at IITF 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 29: Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has participated in “Bharat Ka Share Bazar” pavilion set up by SEBI in India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The purpose of participating in IITF is to share knowledge and investment avenues in the securities market to the visitors.

This annual prestigious event happens every year from 14th to 27th November 2024 and AMFI has been participating in this event, under aegis of SEBI, for last three years. Lakhs of visitors including youths do visit IITF every year and a very large number of them do visit ‘Bharat Ka Share Bazar” pavilion too where other stakeholders of securities market also joins SEBI in spreading investor awareness.



AMFI has allotted a dedicated enclosure for sharing basic information on mutual fund investments to the visitors. AMFI has, this year, participated in “Bharat Ka Share Bazar” with twenty Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and every day number of engaging, engrossing and interesting activities with the focus on sharing basic knowledge on mutual fund investments through quizzes, puzzles, presentations, interactions etc, were undertaken.



AMFI had organised, apart from daily activities at AMFI Enclosure, two special programs 22nd and 23rd November, 2024 - “Champions of Investor Education and Awareness Awards 2024” for recognising significant contribution of academicians and professions to the investor awareness mission. On 22nd November 2024 event, AMFI recognised the contributions of women academicians. Ms Monika Halan, famous author on personal finance was chief guest and six women academicians and professionals were given this award. On 23rd Nomver,2024, Shri M S Sahoo, former WTM SEB and first Chairperson of IBBI was Chief Guest and Shri Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI was Guest of Honour. AMFI had also recognised special contribution of Shri G P Garg, former Executive Director, SEBI and Shri K S Rao, Head, Investor Awareness vertical, ABSL AMC. Dr Santosh Kumar, Associate Professor, AAIMS Rishikesh, who is well known wellness expert, was also invited to explain the importance of physical health with financial health.





