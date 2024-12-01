Big Bad Wolf 2024 Officially Opens Today, Offering Affordable Reading for All

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE (November 29, 2024): Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the sixth edition of ‘Big Bad Wolf,’ the world’s greatest book sale, held at Dubai Studio City. Running until 9 December 2024, the event aligns with Dubai Culture’s mission to promote cultural dynamism in Dubai and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

During the visit, Her Excellency Hala Badri, accompanied by Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, and Mr. Noor Mohamed, Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books, toured the event to explore its diverse collection of books and publications. These offerings cater to a variety of cultures and nationalities, reflecting Dubai’s rich cultural diversity. Her Excellency commended the significance of the exhibition in cultivating a culture of reading within the community, encouraging access to a wide variety of knowledge sources. She reiterated Dubai Culture’s commitment to supporting prominent cultural and creative events across the emirate that enrich the cultural scene and enhance the strength of its cultural and creative industries.

This year’s exhibition boasts a unique selection of books in both Arabic and English, embodying its global mission to ‘Change the World, One Book at a Time.’ It serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories, while promoting the joy of reading. The current edition also features a variety of food and beverage options alongside family-friendly entertainment activities, ensuring a delightful and memorable experience for all attendees. Indulge in delicious hot dogs from Sausage Saloon, creamy ice cream scoops from Baskin Robbins, juicy burgers from Drip, and refreshing popsicles from Blue Bird. Doughnut and coffee lovers can head to Dunkin Donuts, while Wingstop will delight fans of crispy wings. Authentic shawarma from Shawarma Abu Al Abid, crispy tornado potatoes from Potato Time, and hearty meals from Pasta and Burger or Oro’s pizzas are perfect for those seeking savoury delights. For sweet-toothed visitors, crepes and waffles from Crepe and Waffles or fresh orange juice from Fresh Now are just some of the many tempting options.

Activities for "Little Readers" at Big Bad Wolf Dubai

Big Bad Wolf Dubai is not just a paradise for book enthusiasts but also a hub of creativity and fun for families and young readers. Exciting activities await "Little Readers," ensuring their visit is both entertaining and unforgettable.

The Little Socks Children’s Area offers a colourful bouncy castle and an arts and crafts zone, running daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Here, children can unleash their creativity through hands-on activities or enjoy hours of play while families explore the event.

Additionally, the Scavenger Hunt promises fun and adventure over five selected days—1st December, 4th December, 5th December, and 6th December—running from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Each day, participants will solve clues to locate specific books, with the first to find them all earning an AED 50 voucher.

For those with a creative flair, the Dress-Up Contest invites attendees to showcase their most imaginative costumes between 1st and 6th December. Participants can enter by posting a photo on their Instagram Story, tagging Big Bad Wolf Dubai, and keeping their profile public. Prizes include AED 500 for first place, AED 250 for second, and AED 200 for third, with winners announced on 7th December.

A Celebration of Global Literature, Accessibility, and Cultural Diversity

Big Bad Wolf 2024 continues its tradition of offering a diverse and thought-provoking literary collection, including themes that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notable titles include “Healthy Habits: Kangaroo's Guide to Keeping Fit” for Good Health (SDG 3), “Amazing Women: 100 Lives to Inspire You” for Gender Equality (SDG 5), and “It’s a Wonderful World: How to Protect the Planet and Change the Future” for Climate Action (SDG 13).

This year also marks a landmark for Arabic literature, with the largest-ever selection of Arabic titles curated through partnerships with the Sharjah Book Authority, and Menassah. These collaborations underscore Big Bad Wolf’s dedication to regional talent and cultural richness while making high-quality literature accessible globally.

“Our partnership with Arab publishers, particularly through Kalimat and Menassah, reflects our shared vision of making diverse literature a cornerstone of cultural development in the UAE and beyond,” said Mohamed Noor Hersi, Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Sharjah. “The inclusion of over 50,000 titles in Arabic is a testament to our mission of bringing meaningful literature to readers everywhere.”

Event Details:

• Dates: 29th November - 9th December 2024

• Location: Dubai Studio City, Sound Stages

• Highlights: Books in English & Arabic, exclusive titles, and Orange Friday deals

• Timings: The event will run daily from 10:00 AM to Midnight

• Location: Find us at Google Maps Pin





