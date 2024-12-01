(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 29 November 2024: The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) today announced that the 2024 edition (#GMIS2024) will be organised on 5 December 2024 alongside the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and hosted by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).



Held under the theme “Resilient by Design: The Next Frontier in Industrial Safety”, #GMIS2024 will unite government officials and industry leaders to advance global safety frameworks for a safer and more resilient industrial ecosystem. With the agenda guided by the GIFIS Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety, the summit will explore predictive maintenance, real-time risk detection, and the role of public-private partnerships in developing and standardising global safety procedures. Topics include safety in industry, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.



#GMIS2024 will continue to drive GMIS’ position as an international platform convening leaders from multi-national organisations, governments, academia, international organisations and civil society to advance inclusive and sustainable industrial development. In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) and the Global Initiative for Industrial Safety (GIFIS), #GMIS2024 will lead industry-wide discussions on integrating digital technologies that drive safety-first principles across the industrial sector, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a hub for international collaboration, innovation, and industrial excellence.



His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “In line with the vision and directives of the leadership to support the growth of the industrial sector, ensure the sustainability of supply chains, and enhance the sector’s contribution to economic diversification and sustainable development. The UAE is creating high added value by focusing on adopting advanced technology in industrial sector.”



H.E. Dr Al Jaber added: “Organising GMIS in Abu Dhabi embodies MoIAT’s strategic vision aimed at enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and innovation. Hosting this summit also represents an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to developing a safe and sustainable industrial environment.”



H.E. Dr Al Jaber invited investors and manufacturers to benefit from the investment opportunities, enablers and incentives that support growth and competitiveness, by participating in the fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum. Taking place at ADNEC from 19-22 May 2025, the forum will offer a key opportunity for manufacturers in the UAE to showcase their innovative products.



His Excellency Gerd Müller, UNIDO Director General, said: “Sustainable industrial development means social and ecological standards - and far too many people are affected daily by unsafe working conditions, particularly in developing countries. This is unacceptable. Innovative technologies are transforming industries, and we must match this with a strong commitment to safety on all fronts. It is essential to prioritise the safety of workers, and here the UAE is leading new efforts to shape a safer and also more resilient industry of the future. I am very glad to see the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit return to Abu Dhabi - it is a truly global platform for bridging knowledge gaps and driving innovation."



Hosting GMIS in Abu Dhabi aligns with the emirate’s strategic vision to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. ADDED is spearheading the development of key industrial clusters in strategic sectors, including advanced manufacturing, smart and autonomous mobility, agritech, and space technology, aimed at boosting industrial competitiveness, enabling localised production, and supporting sustainable manufacturing.



#GMIS2024 provides an international stage to tackle the global industrial safety challenge, promote cross-sector collaboration, and foster innovation, shaping the future for a safer and more resilient manufacturing sector.



His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: “We are thrilled to host the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, once again returning to Abu Dhabi since its inauguration in 2017. This is a testament to the emirate’s dedication to advance industrial excellence, sustainability, and forward-thinking policies that meet the evolving demands of the global market. We look forward to welcoming leaders from government, industry, and civil society to Abu Dhabi to drive actionable discussions on advancing tech-enabled solutions and setting out clear contributions to global industrial safety challenges. Through initiatives like GMIS, Abu Dhabi is actively placing technology at the forefront of solving real-world problems that affect the lives of people around the world.”



His Excellency Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, affirmed that the Authority’s partnership with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment towards the safety of the workforce, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create safer, more resilient industrial environments.



H.E. Al Brigadier Dhaheri, added: “We are confident that the discussions and recommendations emerging from #GMIS2024 will contribute to enhancing global safety standards and the protection of workers in the UAE and around the world. We look forward to fruitful and lasting collaboration with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit to achieve these objectives, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a safe and sustainable community, and further cementing its position as one of the world’s safest cities.”



#GMIS2024 will spotlight the official launch of the “Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety”, a strategic blueprint aimed at harnessing technology to effectively tackle safety risks across sectors. The Manifesto marks the first major milestone of the Global Initiative for Industrial Safety (GIFIS), launched as a key outcome of the 2021 edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, in partnership with UNIDO, Lloyd’s Register Foundation, and the University of Cambridge Industrial Innovation Policy Unit.







