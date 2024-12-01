LEGO® Middle East and Mercedes-Benz go off-road at Dubai Design District to celebrate UAE’s Eid Al Etihad 53

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE, November 28, 2024: This Eid Al Etihad, LEGO® fans and car enthusiasts can get behind the wheel of one of the world’s most iconic off-road vehicles.

But this particular four-by-four is truly one of a kind.

Weighing in at 972 kilograms and made out of an astonishing 445,971 LEGO bricks, the LEGO G-Wagon on show at venue partner Dubai Design District (d3), the global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group PJSC, from November 28 to December 7 is a life-size version of the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4², a specialized off-road variant of the famous G-Class nameplate.

“The G-Wagon has a special place in the UAE,” said Kristian Imhof, General Manager, LEGO Middle East and Africa. “Much loved for its exquisite design, solid performance and for being an engineering masterpiece, it has earned the hearts of many of the UAE’s citizens and residents alike.

“Making an actual-size model of this iconic vehicle is the perfect build to celebrate Eid Al Etihad,” added Imhof. “Eid Al Etihad is a joyous occasion for all nationalities to come together and celebrate what makes the UAE special. We’re thrilled to partner with Mercedes-Benz and d3 to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the UAE originally and creatively, and to invite people to show their national pride by helping us build a UAE flag with LEGO bricks!”

We are thrilled to join forces with the LEGO Middle East to celebrate Eid Al Etihad in a truly unique way. The life-size model of the G-Wagon is a result of the shared vision between the LEGO brand and Mercedes-Benz, and we are incredibly grateful for all the creative effort our teams have infused into this project. The G-Class is not just a vehicle; it is an icon that embodies luxury, performance, and adventure—values that resonate deeply with our brand and the UAE customers. We are grateful for this opportunity to excite our diverse community of explorers and inspire creativity,” said Michael Stroband, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East.





