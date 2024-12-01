Trump warns of 100 percent tariff on BRICS countries in case of dollar replacement

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump raised an alert Saturday to countries that he would enforce a 100 percent tax on any BRICS nation that tries to replace the US dollar in global trade.



Referring to the economic association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- now extended to involve Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, as well as the United Arab Emirates, "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER," Trump posted on his official Social regarding the bloc that is Russia, India, China and South Africa that has extended to invovle Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, as well as the United Arab Emirates



Trump stressed that they keep using the dollar as their reserve currency and refrain from using a new BRICS currency or backing substitutions.



"We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy," he stated.

MENAFN01122024000045016755ID1108942719