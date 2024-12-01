(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the BRICS alliance. He threatens to impose 100% tariffs if they create a new currency. This move aims to protect the U.S. dollar's global dominance. Trump's statement targets Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, among others.



The BRICS group has recently expanded to include new members. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia , and Egypt joined the alliance in 2024. This expansion has raised concerns about the dollar's future role in global trade. Some BRICS nations have discussed reducing their reliance on the U.S. currency.



Trump's message was clear and direct. He demanded a commitment from BRICS countries to maintain the dollar's supremacy The president-elect used his Truth Social platform to deliver this ultimatum. He stated that any attempt to replace the dollar would face severe consequences.



The threat of 100% tariffs could have significant economic implications. BRICS nations are major trading partners with the United States. China and India, in particular, have substantial trade relationships with America. A tariff of this magnitude could disrupt global trade patterns.





Trump's Dollar Dominance Ultimatum: BRICS Nations Face 100% Tariff Threat

Trump's stance reflects a broader concern about de-dollarization efforts. Some BRICS members have explored alternative payment systems. Russia, facing Western sanctions, has been particularly vocal about this issue. The group has discussed creating a new BRICS currency for international transactions.



However, experts doubt the feasibility of a new BRICS currency. Economic differences and political tensions within the group pose challenges. The U.S. dollar remains the world's primary reserve currency. It accounts for about 58% of global foreign exchange reserves.



Trump's threat extends beyond just currency issues. He has also proposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. These measures aim to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking concerns. The president-elect's approach signals a potentially protectionist trade policy.

