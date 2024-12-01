Binge-Watch 'Squid Game', 'Goblin', 'Crash Landing On You' For A Mental Health Boost, Says Expert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) If you've ever spent an entire weekend glued to a K-drama like Squid Game, Crash Landing On You, or It's Okay to Not Be Okay, you might be doing more than just entertaining yourself. According to mental experts, those long hours spent watching Korean dramas could actually be benefiting your mental well-being.

The Surprising Mental Health Benefits of K-Drama

From Goblin to Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun , K-dramas have captivated global audiences with their compelling storylines and high production values.

But for therapist Jeanie Chang, the real magic lies in how these shows connect viewers with their emotions and help them process difficult life experiences, reports AFP.

K-dramas often explore universal themes like grief, family expectations, love, and trauma.“We all have family pressures and expectations, conflict, trauma, hope,” Chang explains.“Seeing these themes explored successfully on screen can change how we manage similar challenges in real life.”

Reconnecting with Roots and Emotions

For Chang, who was born in Seoul but raised in the US , K-drama helped her reconnect with her cultural heritage and emotions she once suppressed.“The messages in Korean dramas are universal,” she says.

“Mental health is about how you feel, how you relate to others, and how your brain processes experiences. We see that in every K-drama.”

K-Drama's Global Rise and Its Impact

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, global viewership of Korean dramas has surged, particularly on platforms like Netflix, where shows like Kingdom, My Name, and The Glory dominate the charts.

Between 2019 and 2022, K-drama viewership on Netflix increased sixfold, making it the most-watched non-English content on the platform.

Finding Healing in K-Dramas: Real Stories

American teacher Jeanie Barry discovered K-drama during a personal crisis, after a family funeral. A friend recommended It's Okay to Not Be Okay , and Barry quickly became hooked.