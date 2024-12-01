H.E. Al Olama: The sacrifices of our nation's martyrs strengthen our resolve to build a brighter future.

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) UAE, Dubai November 29th, 2024: H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stated that November 30th is a significant day to honour the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation. Their bravery has forged a legacy that will guide future generations, deepening our sense of pride and unity. Their courage continues to inspire us, driving us to build a brighter future while standing as a symbol of the nation's commitment to preserving its security, stability, and sovereignty.

Courage and giving

In a statement on Commemoration Day, Al Olama said: “The UAE martyrs have written stories of loyalty and sacrifice, with their devotion preserving the very achievements that drive the nation's continuous growth and progress. Their legacy not only fuels the spirit of determination in the hearts of the nation's youth, but also inspiring us to work with unmatched dedication to keep the UAE at the forefront of the world, reinforcing its leadership and influence both regionally and globally.

Honouring martyrs and their families

His Excellency stated: “The UAE, under its wise leadership, will always honour the spirit of our martyrs, prioritizing the welfare of their families, providing them with comprehensive support and addressing all challenges they face to ensure they lead dignified lives, in recognition of their noble role. The UAE firmly believes in the importance of honouring those who gave their lives, ensuring that their legacy and sacrifices remain forever etched in the heart of the nation's history."





