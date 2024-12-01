Statement by H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs on Commemoration Day

(MENAFN- MOF.GOV) H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that Commemoration Day is a deeply significant occasion for the nation, where we honour the memory of the UAE's heroes—those who, with their blood, etched the most powerful stories of sacrifice for the glory of the homeland.

“Their sacrifices will forever shine brightly in the nation’s history, remaining immortal in our collective memory. They embody the truest essence of loyalty and belonging, inspiring future generations and stimulating us to push forward, unwavering in our resolve to achieve the national aspirations with determination and sincerity.”

His Excellency continued: “The martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, instilled in the hearts of the UAE’s youth the core values of courage and selflessness. They nurtured a profound love for the homeland and an unshakeable belief in the sacred duty to defend it.

“As we remember their sacrifices, we renew our pledge of loyalty to the UAE and reaffirm our commitment to our wise leadership. We pledge to carry forward their legacy, raising the UAE flag high, dedicated to its prosperity, security, and stability.”

“We ask Allah Almighty to grant mercy to our martyrs, to inspire their families with patience and solace, and to continue to keep the UAE safe, stable, and a shining beacon of progress and peace.” Al Hussaini concluded.





