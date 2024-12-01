Turkish Airlines Debuts in Sydney with the Arrival of Its Longest-Ever Flight

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has launched its longest flight with the addition of Sydney flights. The flag carrier landed on Sydney soil for the first time on November 29th, marking a monumental milestone as it expands to its second destination in Australia, reaching 351 destinations across six continents within its global network.



Flight between Istanbul and Sydney will be operated with the airline’s new, modern fleet of Airbus A350-900 aircraft which is designed for long haul comfort with 32 flatbed seats in business class, and 297 recliners for economy travellers. Set to be operated four times a week via Kuala Lumpur, flights will take 19 hours with its 9,300-mile flight path. The new route will not only bolster the ties between Türkiye and Australia, driving growth in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, but also provide Australian guests the flag carrier’s robust flight network, ensuring they can explore the world with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines.



Following the launch of Turkish Airlines' first flight from Melbourne in March this year, Sydney becomes the second Australian city added to flag carrier’s ever-expanding network. The inaugural flight sets the stage for Turkish Airlines' future plans to introduce direct, non-stop services from Sydney to Istanbul, revolutionising travel between the two iconic travel destinations.



On the arrival of the first aircraft in Sydney, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “This momentous occasion marks Turkish Airlines' longest flight path in history, as we happily add our second Australian city to our flight network. The arrival of our first flight from Istanbul to Sydney represents our ongoing commitment to connect travellers across the globe, providing a seamless gateway between Europe and Australia with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. Once we receive our aircraft capable of conducting the journey in a single leap, we look forward to further expanding our offering in the near future with Australia’s first non-stop flights to Istanbul.”

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, The Hon. John Graham said: "Turkish Airlines' arrival in Sydney is a landmark moment that offers a new high-quality option for local travellers to Europe and a boost in visitor numbers to Sydney. This exciting new route from Istanbul was made possible by a financial incentive from the Minns Government. We are backing our airports to increase capacity and bring more visitors to NSW, creating jobs and economic growth in our tourism destinations right across the state. Bringing more passengers into our airports is part of the Minns Government’s plan to boost jobs and growth in our statewide visitor economy.”



Sydney Airport CEO Scott Charlton commented: “We’re proud to welcome Turkish Airlines as they launch their inaugural flight to Sydney. This new service strengthens Sydney’s already strong international network, offering passengers even more choice and connectivity to Europe and beyond through Turkish Airlines' extensive hub in Istanbul. Turkish Airlines will bring added competition to the market, and with over 15,000 Turkish-born Australians residing in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently being a top choice for Australian travellers, we are confident this new route will see strong demand."



Istanbul – Sydney Flight Schedule

Flight No Start (LT) End (LT) Days (LT) Origin STD

(LT) STA

(LT) Destination

TK174 28 November 2024 29 March 2025 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday IST 15:15 6:20+1 KUL

TK174 29 November 2024 30 March 2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday KUL 07:40 18:30 SYD

TK175 29 November 2024 28 March 2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday SYD 20:40 1:55+1 KUL

TK175 29 November 2024 29 March 2025 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday KUL 03:55 10:15 IST



Providing a direct gateway between Sydney and Europe, the flight will not only bolster ties between Türkiye and Australia, but it will also spur growth across tourism, trade and cultural exchange programs, supporting 290 jobs and generating an estimated A$53 million for New South Wales visitor economy.



As the largest city in Australia and the capital of New South Wales, Sydney is a major global hub for business, tourism and the arts. Home to the famous Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the city offers a unique and iconic experience for its visitors whether they are visiting for business or leisure. Now, travelers around the world have the opportunity to enjoy Sydney with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines while flag carrier’s Australian guests are able take advantage of its globe spanning network in a more convenient manner.









MENAFN01122024004696012122ID1108942670