The Creator Of 'Jomathon And Swarm', Jonathon Harris Is Ready To Help Music Artists Grow

Versatile artist Jonathon Harris is gathering much attention from the music with his latest musical collection on Spotify which is empowering other music artists as well. Harris has created a Spotify station, a specially curated playlist that consists of a total of 50 songs including his hit track 'Jomathon And Swarm'. This playlist is highly captivating and helps to spread musical talents across the world. The playlist is available on Spotify and can listened to at .

Harris has already aced in his industry and reached success with music. He has sold over 500,000 copies along with streams and now, he is dedicated to empowering other fellow music artists who are just emerging in the industry. Being a role model to the rising artists, Jonathan inspires other music artists to pursue their passion for music. Harris wants to provide a complete guide and support to the rising artist that is required to grow in the industry. His knowledge and experience help to promote artists from different regions and genres.

Those who are looking forward to contacting Harris to promote their music can contact him through his official website or can contact him at number 1 (313) 728-7519. Check the website at and follow him on Twitter and Instagram to know more.

