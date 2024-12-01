Concert And Exhibition Held First Anniversary Of Garabagh University In Khankendi
A concert and exhibition celebrating the first anniversary of
Garabagh University's establishment were held in the city of
Khankendi.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the event
brought together Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science
and Education, officials from Khankendi and Shusha, as well as
teachers and students of Garabagh University.
Addressing the event, Sahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh
University, highlighted the institution's achievements and
activities over the past year. He noted that Garabagh University
plays a pivotal role not only in the region but also in
Azerbaijan's education system.
Minister Emin Amrullayev emphasized the significance of Garabagh
University, noting its remarkable progress in a short period and
its contributions to education, science, and innovation.
Garabagh University was established by an order of President
Ilham Aliyev dated November 28, 2023.
