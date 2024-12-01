Concert And Exhibition Held First Anniversary Of Garabagh University In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A concert and celebrating the first anniversary of Garabagh University's establishment were held in the city of Khankendi.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the event brought together Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's of Science and Education, officials from Khankendi and Shusha, as well as teachers and students of Garabagh University.

Addressing the event, Sahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University, highlighted the institution's achievements and activities over the past year. He noted that Garabagh University plays a pivotal role not only in the region but also in Azerbaijan's education system.

Minister Emin Amrullayev emphasized the significance of Garabagh University, noting its remarkable progress in a short period and its contributions to education, science, and innovation.

Garabagh University was established by an order of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 28, 2023.